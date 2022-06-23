Webster Bank N. A. Has $6.01 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $1,779,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,317.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

NYSE:TRV opened at $163.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.04 and a 200 day moving average of $170.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

