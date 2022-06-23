Webster Bank N. A. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,807 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,362 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,978,000 after buying an additional 2,042,912 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 384.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 966,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after buying an additional 766,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,177,000 after buying an additional 736,936 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.67. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

