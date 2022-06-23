Webster Bank N. A. Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,345 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $174.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.87 and its 200 day moving average is $205.76.

