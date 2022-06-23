Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 498,624 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,929,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,624 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Alight were worth $19,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alight during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alight during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alight in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in Alight by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alight alerts:

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $95,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 394,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,451.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 302,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $3,077,464.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 752,305 shares of company stock worth $7,618,465. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alight stock opened at $6.95 on Thursday. Alight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.31.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter. Alight had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.