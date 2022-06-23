Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 234,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $32,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $134.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

