Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 39,668 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,668 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $19,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $68.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.15%.

In related news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

