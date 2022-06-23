Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,721 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,921 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $21,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.60 per share, with a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $87,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,969.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PB shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $68.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.92 and a 200 day moving average of $71.48. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $275.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.75%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

