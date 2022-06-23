Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 397,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,110 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $34,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on THC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

NYSE:THC opened at $54.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.40. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

