Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,570 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $18,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in OGE Energy by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in OGE Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

In related news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

