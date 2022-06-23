Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $23.45 Million in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 426,928 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,451,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

SHEL stock opened at $50.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $194.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.49.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.48) to GBX 2,860 ($35.03) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.01) to GBX 2,550 ($31.23) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.07) to GBX 2,850 ($34.91) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.43.

About Shell (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.