Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $29.45 Million in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,061,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,452,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.76.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

