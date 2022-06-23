Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 443,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,934 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $21,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,694,000 after purchasing an additional 491,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,836,000 after acquiring an additional 861,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,465,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,363,000 after acquiring an additional 289,304 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Exelon by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,544,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,302,000 after acquiring an additional 483,128 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on EXC shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

In other Exelon news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.55. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

