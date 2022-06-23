Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $29,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $105.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.23.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

