Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 19,665 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,665 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Triton International were worth $18,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $51.00 on Thursday. Triton International Limited has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.49.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. Triton International had a net margin of 36.44% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Triton International’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRTN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

