Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 21,895 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,895 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $32,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth about $1,319,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $1,912,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $271.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.56 and a 52 week high of $387.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

LAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.83.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,487,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,840 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.