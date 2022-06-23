Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 2,442 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 353,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $33,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 562.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.3% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,133,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,648,000 after acquiring an additional 42,238 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PM opened at $99.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.87.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

