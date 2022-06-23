Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 2,786 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $18,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 93.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 364,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,897,000 after acquiring an additional 45,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $431,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.63.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $191.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.35 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

