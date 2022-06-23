Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 31,522 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 695,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,522 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $20,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CADE. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $23.62 on Thursday. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

