Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) Shares Bought by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Westwater Resources were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Westwater Resources during the third quarter worth $829,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Westwater Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

Westwater Resources stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. Westwater Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Director Deborah A. Peacock purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 249,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,551.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 316,500 shares of company stock worth $372,815 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Westwater Resources (Get Rating)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.