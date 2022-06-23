Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $102.10

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $102.10 and last traded at $102.16, with a volume of 40531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.65.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 4,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.3% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,999,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,734,000 after buying an additional 372,866 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

