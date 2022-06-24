12,800 Shares in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) Purchased by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC owned approximately 1.42% of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,951,000.

KHYB opened at $27.83 on Friday. KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34.

