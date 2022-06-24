1,300 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,273,000 after buying an additional 111,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,862,000 after buying an additional 130,932 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,349,000 after buying an additional 556,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,508,000 after buying an additional 314,958 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,527,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

CRWD stock opened at $174.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.97.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,518 shares of company stock valued at $26,695,256. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

