15,653 Shares in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Acquired by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,540,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,482 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Certara by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,254,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after purchasing an additional 856,959 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after purchasing an additional 838,660 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Certara by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 315,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 58,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Certara alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $28,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,958,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,219,841. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 3,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $74,716.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,342.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,513,352 shares of company stock valued at $28,766,316 in the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Certara Profile (Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.