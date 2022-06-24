3M (NYSE:MMM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $128.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $128.00 and last traded at $128.92, with a volume of 9412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.60. The company has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About 3M (NYSE:MMM)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

