4,050 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Purchased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,050 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,778 shares in the company, valued at 2,064,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total transaction of 188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at 2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RIVN opened at 29.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 29.68 and its 200-day moving average price is 55.16. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of 19.25 and a twelve month high of 179.47. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The company had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 113.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 70.41.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

