4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 190.24% from the company’s current price.
NASDAQ FDMT opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.07. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $36.14.
4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.82% and a negative return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.
About 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Get Rating)
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
