888 (LON:888) Hits New 1-Year Low at $172.00

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 172 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 172.20 ($2.11), with a volume of 390056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.30 ($2.18).

Several brokerages have weighed in on 888. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.12) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.45) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 617.86 ($7.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of £714.58 million and a P/E ratio of 10.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 192.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 229.05.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

