9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) PT Lowered to $2.00

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 475.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

NMTR opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.31. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63.

9 Meters Biopharma ( NASDAQ:NMTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $1,347,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 3,414.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 495,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 481,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,624,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 250,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 261.0% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 230,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 166,933 shares during the period. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

