ABB (NYSE:ABB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.00

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.12, with a volume of 28244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.15. The company has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is 22.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in ABB by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

