Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by First Command Bank

First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 10,217 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 39,258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,129 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $106.21 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

