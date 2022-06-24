Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,225 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT opened at $106.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $101.24 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.