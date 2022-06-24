AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.0% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

NYSE ABBV opened at $149.45 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.37. The company has a market capitalization of $264.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.