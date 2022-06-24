AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Increased by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.8% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $149.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.37. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

