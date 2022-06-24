Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Declares $0.97 Quarterly Dividend

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.97 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

Accenture has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Accenture has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Accenture to earn $11.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

NYSE:ACN opened at $285.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.95 and its 200 day moving average is $329.98. Accenture has a 12 month low of $268.17 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1,057.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 52.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.35.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

