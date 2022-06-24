Addenda Capital Inc. Acquires 2,734 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Danaher by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Danaher by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $255.18 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $185.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

