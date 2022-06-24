Addenda Capital Inc. Acquires 7,880 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,129 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 393,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $52,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,099,134 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $147,900,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. HSBC dropped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. KGI Securities cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.85.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $108.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.06. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.