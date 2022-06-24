Addenda Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in BRP by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,746,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,373,000 after acquiring an additional 966,038 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in BRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,901,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,519,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BRP by 102.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 67,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in BRP by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 733,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,297,000 after acquiring an additional 45,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.15.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $62.26 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.66.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.85. BRP had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 305.74%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.04%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

