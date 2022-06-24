Addenda Capital Inc. Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $544,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 26,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $178.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.97 and a 200-day moving average of $199.46. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $156.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.69.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

