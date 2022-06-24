Addenda Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $112.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.47. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.52 and a one year high of $196.88.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.30.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

