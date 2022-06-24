Addenda Capital Inc. Has $6.49 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,759 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $61.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

