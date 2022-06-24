Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases 1,802 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BDX opened at $242.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.17. The company has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $231.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

