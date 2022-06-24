Addenda Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,467 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CM. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 849.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $47.98 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $47.81 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.26.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.15). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.50 to C$89.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.