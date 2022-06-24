Addenda Capital Inc. Takes $6.80 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 136,922 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,795,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $555,083,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,268,000 after acquiring an additional 448,986 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,627,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,747,000 after acquiring an additional 409,390 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,252,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,984,000 after acquiring an additional 221,746 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,835,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,769,000 after acquiring an additional 23,474 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.79.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

