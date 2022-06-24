Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Increased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 846.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $82.43 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.43 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $133.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.21.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.