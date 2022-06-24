Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Aflac were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aflac by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after buying an additional 379,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,307,000 after buying an additional 217,701 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,701,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,422,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,749 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

Aflac stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

