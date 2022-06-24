AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $86.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $39.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AgroFresh Solutions news, CEO Clinton A. Jr. Lewis purchased 32,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $54,164.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGFS. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,761,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 787,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,750,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 199,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 67,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter worth $50,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

