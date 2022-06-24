Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AFLYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.84) to €4.00 ($4.21) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Air France-KLM from €3.10 ($3.26) to €1.10 ($1.16) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.42) to €4.40 ($4.63) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Air France-KLM from €2.10 ($2.21) to €1.90 ($2.00) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air France-KLM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.93.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $3.07 on Friday. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25.

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.5641 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 49.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Air France-KLM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.