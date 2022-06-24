Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.46.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $242.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.