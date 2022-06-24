Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKZOY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($118.95) to €114.00 ($120.00) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($117.89) to €110.00 ($115.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($102.11) to €90.00 ($94.74) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €105.00 ($110.53) to €88.00 ($92.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.4748 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.66%.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

