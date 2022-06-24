Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2022

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOYGet Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKZOY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($118.95) to €114.00 ($120.00) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($117.89) to €110.00 ($115.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($102.11) to €90.00 ($94.74) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €105.00 ($110.53) to €88.00 ($92.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.4748 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.66%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.