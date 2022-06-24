Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.49.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $112.11 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $230.89. The firm has a market cap of $303.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

